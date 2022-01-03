Club announces the return of Arsenal youngster to the Emirates by mutual consent

Viktoria Koln has announced that Nikolaj Möller has returned to Arsenal after his loan deal at the German club was terminated by mutual consent.

The youngster had joined them on loan for the rest of this season to continue his development.

However, after the first half of the campaign, both parties have ended the agreement.

As the German club returns to training ahead of the second half of this season, a statement on the club’s website reads:

“Nikolaj Möller (19) will return to Arsenal as part of a joint decision made by both clubs in the interests of the further development of the player. The loan originally agreed until the end of the season was terminated prematurely.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The 2002-born star played 10 league matches for them and scored no goals.

However, he scored 3 times in 2 cup matches for them before the end of the first half of this campaign.

He will return to the Arsenal reserve team and look to continue his development there.

The Gunners first team doesn’t need him now, and he is most likely heading out on loan again if an excellent offer comes, or he will remain with the reserves for now.