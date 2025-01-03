Club begins talks to sign Arsenal star who wants the move

Celtic has begun discussions with Arsenal regarding a potential move for Kieran Tierney, as the defender is eager to return to his boyhood club. The 27-year-old has struggled for game time at the Emirates, having been sidelined for a significant portion of the first half of the season due to injury. Since his return, he has started just one match for Arsenal, making it clear that he is not a prominent part of the club’s plans going forward, and the Gunners have decided not to offer him a new contract.

With only six months remaining on his current deal, it appears that Tierney is keen to secure a move away from Arsenal this month, rather than waiting until the summer when his contract expires. Celtic, who have long been his main suitor, have been pushing for his return for several months, and Arsenal is open to the idea of letting him go. Initially, it was believed that the Scottish club would have to wait until the end of the season to land Tierney, but according to Caught Offside, talks are now ongoing, and the move could happen in January.

Given that Tierney is no longer a key player for Arsenal, it would make sense for the club to facilitate his departure, especially as it could help save on wages. The defender has been an important figure for the Gunners in the past, but he now needs regular playing time to continue his development. A move to Celtic would allow him to get the game time he requires, and for Arsenal, it would be an opportunity to trim their squad and shift a player who no longer fits into their plans.

For Tierney,a return to Celtic seems to be the best option, where he can rediscover his best form and play an integral role in the team. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be looking to make a decision that benefits both the club and the player, ensuring that Tierney’s future is secured while also focusing on their own ambitions for the remainder of the season.