Club believes Man Utd could beat Arsenal to sign their player

Manchester United is emerging as a strong competitor to Arsenal in the race to sign Declan Rice at the end of the season.

The midfielder is highly sought-after in the Premier League, and Arsenal sees him as a solution to their midfield issues, hoping to enhance the overall quality of their squad.

West Ham is aware that Rice will be leaving after he declined the opportunity to sign a new contract, and they are prepared for a potential bidding war.

Arsenal is reportedly willing to offer up to £90 million to secure his services, a substantial amount considering the player could become a free agent soon.

However, they may face difficulties in outbidding Manchester United, according to a report from The Daily Mail. The report suggests that the Red Devils could offer as much as £120 million for the England international, surpassing Arsenal’s bid.

If Manchester United presents a superior offer, West Ham would be inclined to strike a deal with the club that provides the highest financial package for Rice’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a superb player, so we must know that other clubs also have an interest in his signature and there is a real risk that we might overpay.

If he is a key target, we must be willing to splash the cash and win the race for his signature.