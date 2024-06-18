Club boss confirms he is very keen on 15-goal Arsenal striker – Should we cash in or keep him as backup?

Now we have some interesting and concrete Arsenal transfer news at last to share with our readers. After the excellent form of Kai Havertz towards the end of the season, it would appear that Arsenal are more in need of a promising up-and-coming hitman to come in as an occasional backup, rather than a very expensive experienced hitman. With that in mind we have now found out that SK Sturm Graz is actively negotiating with Arsenal to secure the transfer of our striker Mika Biereth, with their director of football, Andreas Schicker, leading the charge.

According to Kronen Zeitung, although Sturm Graz’s players are on a break until June 21st, Schicker is already working to enhance the team for next season, with Biereth being a top target. The discussions with Arsenal about Biereth have progressed significantly after initial contact was made in March regarding the player, who was already on loan with the Austrian club, and obviously impressing them a lot.

It seems they now desire to sign Biereth permanently after his impressive performances last season, where he scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in 37 matches. However, Arsenal was not willing to engage in such talks at the time. Instead, they plan to include Biereth in their US tour. Despite this, Schicker remains determined and has renewed his efforts to secure the striker’s return.

“Now the European Championship finals are coming up, everyone is waiting and is in the role of observer. Patience is required in the transfer window this year,” Schicker stated. “I’m in talks with Arsenal. I’ve spoken to Mika; he’s always felt comfortable with us.”

The competition for Biereth’s signature is intensifying, with Sheffield Wednesday also expressing interest. However, Sturm Graz holds an advantage by being able to offer Champions League football, which is a significant draw for the player. Additionally, Biereth is in the final year of his contract with Arsenal and has yet to earn a ‘professional salary’ in London.

Financially, Sturm Graz considers the acquisition of Biereth feasible and is pushing Arsenal to engage in serious negotiations, even though the Gunners have been hesitant so far, and rightly so.

It would make sense for Arteta to see how the youngster performs in our pre-season tour with the aim of seeing if he is redy to step up to Premier League level as a viable backup for Havertz, or even a Plan B when we are playing direct football against lesser teams.

Do you think Biereth should stay with us next season or should we cash in while he is in great form?

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…