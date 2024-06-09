Club Brugge enters the race for sought-after Arsenal youngster

Club Brugge is interested in Mika Biereth following his successful loan spell at Sturm Graz in the recently concluded season.

The 21-year-old striker had an impressive stint with the Austrian club and has been touted as a potential key player for Arsenal if given the opportunity.

However, Arsenal currently has a plethora of attacking options and is even in the market for a new striker this transfer window, which means Biereth would likely struggle to secure significant playing time at the Emirates. As a result, he may need to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Sturm Graz is already in discussions to sign Biereth permanently, but a report from Sport Witness indicates that Club Brugge has now entered the race for his signature. The Belgian club is set to lose Igor Thiago to Brentford during this transfer window and sees Biereth as a suitable replacement.

Joining Club Brugge could present an attractive option for Biereth over remaining with Graz, and it will be interesting to see how this situation develops.