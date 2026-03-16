Club Brugge forward has entered Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal have increasingly viewed Club Brugge as a promising location to scout emerging talent, and the latest player from the Belgian club to catch their eye is Nicolo Tresoldi. The young forward has been one of Brugge’s key performers this season, and several clubs are reportedly monitoring his progress closely.

Tresoldi has consistently impressed with his performances, and Brugge would like to keep him. However, they are aware that he dreams of playing for a bigger team, which has driven him to continue improving his game. Sports Bild claims many clubs are in a battle with Arsenal to sign him.

Arsenal Among Leading Suitors

The German youth international has demonstrated his quality throughout the campaign, scoring at least 12 league goals for Brugge while still only 21 years old. His performances have highlighted his potential, and clubs believe he could make the step up to a more competitive league. Arsenal, with one of the strongest squads in England, are considered a particularly attractive destination for players seeking both development and the opportunity to compete for trophies.

Interest from the Gunners is expected to remain strong as they evaluate how he might fit into their attacking options. The club’s recruitment team have consistently pursued young forwards capable of contributing both immediately and in the long term. Tresoldi’s combination of finishing ability and technical skill makes him an appealing prospect in this regard.

Potential Role at the Emirates

If he were to join Arsenal, Tresoldi could provide a valuable option as a backup striker, complementing the club’s existing attacking players. While competition for places is intense at the Emirates, his youth and proven goal-scoring record suggest he could adapt quickly and develop further within the squad.

Arsenal’s interest may intensify in the coming months, particularly if Tresoldi continues to perform at his current level. With multiple clubs reportedly vying for his signature, the Gunners are likely to remain active in the pursuit to ensure they do not lose a promising talent to rival teams.

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