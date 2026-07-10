Club Brugge striker remains high on Arsenal’s wishlist

The second Club Brugge star who could make a move to Arsenal this summer is Nicolo Tresoldi, with the Gunners reportedly monitoring the striker over the past few months.

The German forward has been another standout performer for Brugge, scoring 19 goals and providing 5 assists in the Pro League alone last season. His impressive performances have attracted attention, and it would not be surprising to see the 21-year-old make a move to a bigger club during the current transfer window.

Arsenal Monitor Tresoldi

Arsenal are among the clubs tracking Tresoldi, and they could be searching for a new striker this summer as they consider allowing Gabriel Jesus to leave the club.

The potential departure of Jesus would leave Arsenal needing another option in attack, and Tresoldi could provide competition for Viktor Gyokeres while also developing into an important player for the future.

The upcoming season will be significant for the Gunners as they look to maintain their position among the strongest teams in the country. After competing successfully in recent campaigns, Arsenal will want to prepare their squad properly and continue challenging for major honours.

According to HBVL, Arsenal are interested in signing Tresoldi and view him as one of the best young strikers available in the transfer market. The report states that the club believe he can improve their attacking options.

Tresoldi Attracts Growing Interest

Tresoldi has several other clubs monitoring his situation, but interest from Arsenal could prove particularly appealing for the young striker.

A move to the Emirates Stadium would represent a major step in his career and provide him with the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Arsenal will continue assessing their attacking options as they prepare for the new season, and Tresoldi remains one of the players they are considering. His performances at Club Brugge have ensured he is attracting significant attention, and the possibility of joining the Gunners could become a major factor in his future decision.

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