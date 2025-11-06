Club CEO insists they will not sell Arsenal target in January

Karl Etta Eyong has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal following his impressive start at Levante, having joined the club from Villarreal in the last transfer window. The attacker has been one of the standout performers in recent months, building on his strong finish to the previous season at Villarreal. His performances at his former club highlighted his quality, and Levante were keen to secure him on a permanent basis, recognising his potential to make a significant impact.

Since arriving at Levante, Eyong has continued his fine form, quickly establishing himself as one of their most influential players. His performances have drawn attention from several top European clubs, with Arsenal reportedly impressed by his development. The Gunners see Eyong as a player worth monitoring closely, and his continued progress could eventually prompt them to make a move for his signature.

Arsenal’s Interest and Competition

While Arsenal are interested in Eyong, they are not alone in tracking the young attacker. Several other clubs across Europe have identified him as a key target and are reportedly planning potential moves, with some aiming to act during the January transfer window. Despite this interest, Levante has made it clear that it has no intention of selling Eyong during the midseason period, emphasising the importance of keeping him as part of their squad.

Levante’s stance was reiterated by their CEO, José Danvila, who told Radio Marca, “No. In fact, I’m already hearing some rumours about Etta Eyong. We receive offers for him every day. The player isn’t going to be sold. He won’t leave this winter. Mainly because our priority is to stay up. It doesn’t make sense to make an effort in the summer and then sell him in the winter.” His comments underline the club’s commitment to maintaining squad stability and prioritising their league objectives over potential transfer income.

Future Prospects

Eyong’s performances suggest that he has the potential to succeed at a higher level, making him an attractive option for clubs such as Arsenal in the future. While a move in January is unlikely due to Levante’s position, ongoing monitoring of his development will be important for potential suitors. His continued progress could set the stage for a summer transfer, allowing clubs to plan strategically to secure his services without disrupting Levante’s campaign.

For Arsenal, following Eyong’s development closely aligns with their strategy of identifying young, high-potential talent that can strengthen their squad in the long term.

