Club chief admits they have received offers for Arsenal target

Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, has admitted that they have received offers for Arsenal target, Lucas Paqueta.

The midfielder has been on the radar of the Gunners, Newcastle United and several other clubs.

However, he is reportedly settled in France and needs a lot of convincing to leave the Ligue 1 club.

Arsenal has been keen to add a new midfielder to their group, and they see him as an ideal signing.

Lyon has always been a selling club, and they have no issue negotiating his departure, as long as he agrees to join the club.

Aulas is now opening up on his future, he said, as quoted by Goal.com: ‘There are proposals for him.

‘There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don’t.

‘Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Paqueta would be one of the best signings we can make if he joins us.

The midfielder has been in stunning form since he moved to France, and he has a lot of quality.

However, we have just signed Fabio Vieira, and we also look to be interested in Youri Tielemans.

If we add the latter to the group, we have enough depth in midfield already.

