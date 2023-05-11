Club chief refuses to comment on their interest in Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka has caught the attention of Bayer Leverkusen, with several reports claiming the Swiss midfielder is on their radar.

The Germans are an ambitious side wanting to become their division’s top club.

Xhaka is a key player at the Emirates, but the midfielder could possibly leave Arsenal soon as they target at least two midfielders in the summer.

However, when asked about their interest in the Arsenal man, Leverkusen’s managing director Simon Rolfes refused to specifically discuss the transfer.

He said via Planet Sport:

“We are looking at the market to see what possibilities there are to improve our team. I don’t want to comment on individual players. There will be an upheaval in our team.

“We’re trying to bring in new ideas. We want to improve the team. Our ambitions won’t be lower next season. We will do good things in the summer and have a good team!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka is a key player for us, but the rumours about him leaving the club are getting serious and might just be true.

The midfielder has served us very well, but he isn’t getting any younger and we probably should replace him with a much younger player when the transfer window reopens.

If that happens, we can allow the Swiss star to leave the club for a good fee.

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…