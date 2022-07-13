Club chief says there is no truth in Arsenal’s reported interest in their player

Reports have linked Alex Grimaldo with a move to Arsenal in this transfer window as they keep searching for a good backup to Kieran Tierney.

Mikel Arteta signed Nuno Tavares in the last summer transfer window as a backup option to the Scotsman.

However, he flopped in most of his matches and could now leave the Emirates this summer.

Grimaldo has been one of Europe’s most accomplished left-backs, and he has entered the last year of his current deal at Benfica.

He looks very likely to be sold by them in this transfer window, and reports have named Arsenal as one of his suitors.

However, the Gunners may not be pursuing a move for him after one of his club’s executives says they haven’t received an offer from the Emirates.

Rui Costa reportedly visited their training camp, and journalists asked him about Arsenal’s interest. He replied, as quoted by Sport Witness: “You have been saying that. None of this came to me. I don’t know where that came from.”

It is normal for rumours to link us with a move for any player, especially if they play in a position that we lack good depth.

Grimaldo will be an upgrade to Tavares, but the latter is much younger, and he could improve in this campaign.

