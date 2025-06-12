Club confirms Arsenal star will play for them at the Club World Cup

Arsenal have permitted Fabio Vieira to represent FC Porto in this summer’s Club World Cup, allowing the midfielder to continue his development at the club where he began his professional career. Vieira is currently on loan at Porto and has become one of their standout performers this season, playing a key role in their domestic and continental campaigns.

The Gunners recognised that Vieira would find game time limited at the Emirates this term and made the decision to sanction his temporary return to Portugal. It was a move designed to benefit all parties, giving the midfielder consistent playing opportunities while enabling Porto to strengthen their midfield.

Arsenal Loanee to Feature at Club World Cup

Vieira’s form has justified that decision, and he has now been included in Porto’s squad for the prestigious intercontinental tournament. His involvement provides him with a global platform to further showcase his talent and contribute to Porto’s efforts on a larger stage.

FC Porto posted their squad for the competition on their X account, and one of the players is the Arsenal loanee.

This will be a valuable experience for Vieira, offering him the chance to test himself against top opposition while representing his boyhood club on one of football’s biggest stages. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be absent from the competition, allowing their own players to enjoy a longer off-season and return fresh for pre-season training.

Future Still Possible at the Emirates

Vieira is among the players who could yet have a role to play at Arsenal. His technical skill and vision remain assets that Mikel Arteta may look to reintegrate in the future, depending on the squad’s needs and his continued development.

While his immediate focus will be on making an impression at the Club World Cup, both the player and Arsenal supporters will be keeping a close eye on his performances. A strong showing could increase the chances of him returning to North London in a more prominent role next season. For now, Vieira has the opportunity to make the club proud from afar by helping Porto in their quest for international glory.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…