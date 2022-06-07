Club confirms Arsenal’s target is the subject of interest from many clubs

Sassuolo has confirmed that clubs have made initial contact with them over signing Gianluca Scamacca this summer amidst interest from Arsenal.

The striker has emerged as one of the finest young goal-scoring talents in Italian football this season and Mikel Arteta’s side has taken a liking to him.

The Gunners will be in the market to bolster their squad with a new frontman in this transfer window and Scamacca is high on their shopping list.

The likes of Juventus and Inter Milan have been linked with a move for him for some time now, but Football Italia claims Arsenal may have contacted the Black and Greens to sign the 23-year-old.

The same report quotes Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali saying: “Our desire is to keep most players in the team, and there is nothing concrete for now.

“There have been some contacts with some clubs for Scamacca and others. Perhaps the national team will make the interest grow.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Scamacca has the talents to add some goals to the current Arsenal team, but it would be hard to win the race for his signature.

The former Genoa loanee could struggle in a foreign league which might influence him to remain in Serie A instead.

If that becomes the case, other clubs will beat Arsenal to his signature.