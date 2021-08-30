Club convinces potential Aubameyang replacement to sign a new deal but €80M can land him

Lautaro Martinez has accepted Inter Milan’s draft offer of a new contract and he could sign it in the coming days, according to Todofichajes.

This development comes as Arsenal continues to think about adding him to their squad in this transfer window.

The Argentinian striker has remained on the radar of the Gunners as he is one attacker whom they believe can get them scoring goals again.

They have conceded nine and scored no goals in their opening three Premier League games of the season so far.

This is a terrible start to a campaign that promised so much considering how much they have already spent in the transfer window.

The Gunners remain on the hunt for more players and Martinez is one of their targets.

However, the report says Inter knows how important he is to their cause and they have decided to keep him.

They have reached a verbal agreement over a contract extension until 2025 worth 6m euros per season.

The attacker will sign it and make it official soon and that would leave Arsenal with no choice but to pay 80m euros if they still want to sign him.