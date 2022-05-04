Club demands 40m euros from Arsenal for Premier League flop

Memphis Depay is one of the attackers on Arsenal’s summer shopping list despite his previous struggles in the Premier League with Manchester United.

The Dutchman currently plays for Barcelona, and he has struggled for relevance since Xavi Hernandez became their manager.

This could see him leave in the summer, and the Catalans are happy to sanction his transfer away.

They have a big squad, but they need money and that calls for some sacrifices to be made.

Sport claims they will move Depay on in the summer, but they want 40m euros for the former Lyon man.

That fee could prove to be a stumbling block in the transfer because Arsenal might not consider him that valuable.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Depay did well at Lyon before moving to Barca, but his present struggle is a clear sign that he cannot thrive at a big club.

This is because he also did well at PSV only to struggle at Manchester United previously.

Considering this, he is simply not worth signing, certainly not for 40m euros.

We can use that money to sign a much younger and more accomplished striker that will give us the goal returns we need.