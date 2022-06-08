Club denies interest in Arsenal man despite widespread reports

Recent reports claim that Manchester City has a serious interest in Arsenal man, Bukayo Saka.

The attacker is the most valuable player in Mikel Arteta’s squad and his current deal expires in 2024.

Arsenal will offer him a new bumper deal to reflect his relevance to the team, but they haven’t made the move yet and Europe’s elite are circling the attacker.

City has the money and the trophy prospect to attract any footballer, which means Arsenal fans are worried they want their jewel.

But a report via Independent Sport reveals that the Premier League champions have no interest in Saka.

It claims all the rumours are false alarms and Arsenal need not worry about City moving for him anytime soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even if this is a false alarm, we need to offer Saka a new long-term deal that will keep him at the club for years.

He remains an important member of our team and we shouldn’t be afraid of an approach from City only.

If the attacker doesn’t feel we are keen to keep him, he could also look to find a new home and it would be disastrous to allow him to enter the final year of his current deal before taking action.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section