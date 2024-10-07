Club director admits Arsenal target is available for sale

Arsenal is among the clubs closely monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, with the possibility of making a move for him in the summer.
The Egyptian forward has had an impressive start to the season, scoring six goals in his first five league matches, in addition to providing three assists. His standout performances suggest he has reached a new level this campaign, and Arsenal may look to advance their long-standing interest in signing him.
However, Arsenal faces competition from other top European clubs, as many of the continent’s elite teams also view Marmoush as a top talent worth adding to their squads.
Marmoush himself appears open to joining a bigger club and could be interested in a move to the Premier League, potentially following in the footsteps of fellow Egyptian Mohamed Salah.
Frankfurt is aware of the difficulty in retaining their star player, and the club’s sporting director, Markus Krösche, has already commented on the challenges of keeping Marmoush amid growing interest.
He said, as quoted by Frankfurter Rundschau: “I have to honestly say that no Eintracht player is unsellable (but) we want to keep the team together.
“I talk about him (Marmoush) after every game. But that’s a good thing. Omar gives our game an incredible amount.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Marmoush has started this season well and we expect him to keep improving. If that remains the case, we could add him to our squad in the summer.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News