Club director admits Arsenal target is available for sale

The Egyptian forward has had an impressive start to the season, scoring six goals in his first five league matches, in addition to providing three assists. His standout performances suggest he has reached a new level this campaign, and Arsenal may look to advance their long-standing interest in signing him.

However, Arsenal faces competition from other top European clubs, as many of the continent’s elite teams also view Marmoush as a top talent worth adding to their squads.

Marmoush himself appears open to joining a bigger club and could be interested in a move to the Premier League, potentially following in the footsteps of fellow Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

Frankfurt is aware of the difficulty in retaining their star player, and the club’s sporting director, Markus Krösche, has already commented on the challenges of keeping Marmoush amid growing interest.