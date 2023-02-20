Club director admits Arsenal target is leaving in the summer

A director at Borussia Monchengladbach has admitted that Marcus Thuram is leaving them to join a bigger club in the summer amidst interest from Arsenal.

The attacker has been one of the sought-after players in Europe this season and is entering the last four months of his current deal at the German club.

They wanted to keep the World Cup finalist, but he rejected their contract offers in favour of moving to a bigger club.

The Germans could have sold him for a fee in January but decided against doing that.

He is now set to leave and Fabrizio Romano quotes Gladbach’s Sporting Director Roland Virkus saying:

“We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram has been one of the finest attackers in Europe this season and would add something new to our squad.

However, as a free agent, he would want a lot of money before choosing his next home and we might struggle to compete with his other suitors for his signature.

Now is the time to start working on earning his signature at the end of the season and the Frenchman will be willing to play for us because of the brilliant season we are having, but we would still have to do the hard work to win the race for his signature.

