Club director admits they are not sure Arsenal target will stay

Evan Ndicka has been on the radar of Arsenal in recent weeks and it seems increasingly likely he will leave Eintracht Frankfurt as a free agent at the end of this season.

The defender has done well at the German club, which is why several top sides across the continent are looking to sign him.

A move to the Emirates will be a huge step up for him, but Frankfurt hasn’t given up hopes of getting him on a new deal.

The German side has made him a contract offer and their sporting director has now revealed the offer is still on the table and there is no ultimatum on it.

Markus Krösche said via Sports Bild: “There has not yet been a decision as to which direction to go. We didn’t give them an ultimatum either. The offer is still available and we are in exchanges.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ndicka knows top clubs want to sign him and will be keen to leave the Bundesliga side.

While we can be confident he will not extend his contract, there is no guarantee he would want to join us if we don’t push hard enough to win his preference.