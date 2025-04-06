Club director breaks silence on their interest in Arsenal man

For several months, speculation has surrounded the future of Jorginho, with numerous reports linking him to a possible free transfer to Flamengo at the end of the current season.

The experienced midfielder is currently in the final stages of his contract at Arsenal, and it appears increasingly certain that the club has no intention of extending his stay. Mikel Arteta’s side is reportedly planning to overhaul the squad once the campaign concludes, and Jorginho is believed to be among the players not included in those long-term plans. Arsenal are seemingly preparing to move in a new direction, one that prioritises youth and sustainability, and Jorginho is viewed as someone whose time at the club is coming to a natural end.

To maintain their competitiveness and consistently challenge for major trophies, the Gunners recognise the need to refresh the squad, especially as a number of their key players are advancing in age. Jorginho, despite his quality and leadership, no longer appears to be part of that vision.

Interestingly, although born in Brazil, Jorginho has never played in the country’s top-tier league. A move to Flamengo would mark his first foray into Brazilian domestic football, and recent indications suggest he is open to the idea of returning to his country of birth to conclude his career. Flamengo, one of Brazil’s most prominent clubs, has reportedly positioned itself as a leading option for the player and currently appears to be the only side making a concrete effort to secure his services.

A director at the club has now spoken publicly about their interest in the midfielder but has made it clear that the next step lies entirely with the player. As cited by Coluna Do Fla, José Boto stated:

“We never deny that he is a player that interests us. We are in a negotiation process and, as I said, I never reveal anything about a negotiation process. And what comes out in public, 99% of the time is not true. The ball is in his court, Jorginho’s, and he will treat it well and will play this game with us.”

Jorginho has served Arsenal with professionalism and consistency during his time at the club. Should he choose to continue his career in Brazil, he is expected to bring experience, composure, and quality to his new team.