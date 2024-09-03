Club director discusses Arsenal’s failed move for their star

Arsenal had serious interest in signing Joan Garcia during the last transfer window and even reached an agreement on personal terms with the goalkeeper.

The Gunners were waiting to sell Aaron Ramsdale before adding Garcia to their squad and launched a bid for his signature as soon as they sold the Englishman.

However, Espanyol was not inclined to do business that late in the transfer window and demanded that Arsenal pay Garcia’s full release clause.

The Gunners made what should have been considered a substantial offer to sign the Olympic gold medalist, but Espanyol stood firm, leading Arsenal to turn to Neto, whom they signed on loan instead.

Espanyol director Mao Ye has since discussed the transfer saga. When journalists asked him about it, he insisted that he was pleased they managed to keep the goalkeeper.

He said to Mundo Deportivo:

“The president has always prioritised sporting performance over economic performance. We have never pushed for a sale if it has not been in economic conditions close to the clause.

“As far as Joan García is concerned, we think it is the best thing for the club and for him. After a great season, he will be in a better position to assess his professional career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the top clubs in Europe, so teams would want to make a good fee before selling their players to us.

However, at the end of this season, if we bid early, Espanyol could sell Garcia below his release clause.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…