Club director feels Arsenal man would like to stay after successful loan spell

Arthur Okonkwo had a successful loan spell at Sturm Graz in the previous season and there is a possibility that he could return to the Austrian side on a permanent basis.

Okonkwo is a highly-rated goalkeeper at Arsenal, but at his current stage of development, he is not yet ready to be the first-choice goalkeeper for the club. As a result, Arsenal allowed him to go out on loan to gain valuable experience.

During his time at Sturm Graz, Okonkwo impressed with his performances, prompting discussions about a potential permanent move away from the Emirates.

It is evident that Okonkwo still has a considerable distance to go before he can establish himself as a member of Arsenal’s first team, and he is aware of that fact.

As Arsenal aims to move in the right direction, they are focusing on signing experienced goalkeepers to strengthen their squad. This suggests that Okonkwo’s pathway to becoming Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper in the near future might be challenging.

Sturm Graz’s sporting director, Andreas Schicker, has acknowledged Okonkwo’s successful loan spell and expressed a desire to retain him at the club, indicating that there is interest from both parties in a potential permanent deal.

He tells Sky Austria via HITC:

“There will also be a personal meeting. He flew to London today, so we’ll see what comes of it.

“I have a feeling he would like to stay. I also think that, from a sporting perspective, there can be nothing better than playing for Sturm Graz next year.”

It was a good year for our loanees and Okonkwo made a name for himself as one of the finest players at his loan club.

The goalie will now make a decision on his future and probably has to leave Arsenal permanently to build himself again.

