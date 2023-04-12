Club director insists the future of Arsenal’s target is still open

Vitor Roque is one of the Brazilian talents being monitored by Arsenal at the moment and the race for his signature is yet to be decided.

The youngster likes Barcelona and has openly confessed his love for the Catalan side, but Arsenal is keen on adding him to their squad.

The Gunners do not believe the attacker will choose the Catalans over them and continue to pursue an interest in his signature.

But reports that Barca is the favourite for his signature have refused to go away and it seems true the Catalans are working on the deal.

However, the director of his present employer Athletico Paranaense has clarified that the youngster’s future is still undecided.

Alexandre Mattos tells Globo Esporte:

“There’s absolutely nothing to it except the pain of people saying that ‘he’s sold’, ‘that Barcelona want him’. At the right time, if something comes up that the president thinks is worthwhile, then we’ll talk. It’s worth remembering that we made the biggest investment in our history.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are confident that Edu is doing a good job behind the scenes to land Roque if Mikel Arteta has asked for the attacker.

The club can also get the Brazilian contingent in our squad now to speak to him about life at the Emirates, which will make him feel at ease.