Club director insists they are in active negotiation for Arsenal youngster

Sturm Graz is serious about signing Mika Biereth on a permanent deal after his impressive loan spell with them last season.

The 21-year-old became a fan favourite with his superb goalscoring form, attracting attention from several suitors.

Graz was delighted with his performance and is desperate to have him return on a permanent basis.

Arsenal is open to his departure as they do not have plans to integrate him into their first team.

The youngster will decide whether to return to Austria or find a new home, but Graz is confident that he is the player they need and has been actively negotiating for his signature.

It is not an easy deal to pull off, but their determination could help them win the race.

The director of football, Andreas Schicker, told Kronen Zeitung:

“Now the European Championship finals are coming up, everyone is waiting and is in the role of observer. Patience is required in the transfer window this year.

“I’m in talks with Arsenal. I’ve spoken to Mika; he’s always felt comfortable with us.”

Biereth knows he has to leave this summer, and it might be smart for him to move to a country like Austria, where he can play without the limelight and develop quietly.

