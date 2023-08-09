Club encouraged by how Mikel Arteta has treated their target

AC Monaco and Inter Milan are intensively pursuing the acquisition of Folarin Balogun during this transfer window.

Having enjoyed a successful spell at Reims in the previous season, the striker finds himself outside Mikel Arteta’s plans for the current campaign at Arsenal.

Although Arsenal supporters hope Balogun can secure a place in the team and demonstrate his abilities, it appears that his path to regular playing time under Arteta is challenging. The manager’s demonstrated lack of reliance on the American striker has raised doubts about his prospects within the club.

A report highlighted by Sport Witness reveals that AS Monaco has been motivated to persist in their pursuit of Balogun’s signature due to the minimal playing time he received from Arteta during the pre-season period. The report suggests that Arteta has shown limited inclination to utilise the striker in the pre-season matches. Monaco has interpreted this as a sign that they might have a better chance of securing Balogun’s services, contributing to their confidence in pursuing him.

As AC Monaco and Inter Milan continue their efforts to secure Folarin Balogun’s signature, the perceived lack of opportunities provided by Arteta during pre-season has played a role in Monaco’s determination to pursue the striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun does not seem good enough to play for us and we cannot blame Mikel Arteta if the manager thinks so.

The attacker struggled in the English Championship before moving to France, where he was in fine form.

The French top flight does not have the same quality as what we have in England, so he may not meet expectations at the Emirates.