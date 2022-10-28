Club executive admits Arsenal is one of the serious suitors for their player

Arsenal has been interested in a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk for some time now.

The youngster is proving his worth for his club and country in 2022 and it seems only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger side.

Arsenal has been busy in the transfer market recently and could also add new men to their group by the end of this term.

Mikel Arteta’s side wanted a winger in the last transfer window after sending Nicolas Pepe on loan to Nice.

They couldn’t sign anyone and will resume that search in the summer, making Mudryk a key target.

The deputy sporting director of his present club, Carlo Nicolini, has spoken about the interests of others in him and admits Arsenal is an admirer.

He told Calciomercato: “There are many English candidates, there is the Spanish on duty, the French on duty, but now it takes the right amount to take him away. Together with Mbappè, Leao and Vinicius, Mudryk is the strongest player in that position.

“Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is one of the finest young talents in Europe now, so we definitely should look to add him to our squad.

The attacker will make us much better if he moves to the Emirates, but the competition for his signature might make his team ask for too much money.

