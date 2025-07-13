Club fans now believe their star man is off to Arsenal

Eberechi Eze is reportedly one of Arsenal’s key targets this summer as the club continues its efforts to build a stronger and more competitive squad ahead of the new campaign.

Mikel Arteta and his team are determined to close the gap between themselves and Premier League rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester City. While Arsenal have made significant progress in recent seasons, they remain short of the consistency and squad depth required to secure top honours. This summer presents an opportunity to change that, and the Gunners appear to be making calculated moves in the market.

Arsenal Target Eze After Standout Season

Eze enjoyed an outstanding season with Crystal Palace and was instrumental in their FA Cup triumph, cementing his reputation as one of the standout performers in English football. With Palace set to compete in European football this term, it was widely expected that Eze would feature prominently for them on the continental stage.

However, a recent development has raised doubts among the club’s supporters about his future. Crystal Palace unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season, and fans were quick to notice that Eze was not among the players selected to model the shirt. This omission has fuelled speculation that the talented midfielder may be on the verge of an exit.

Palace Omission Fuels Transfer Speculation

According to The Daily Mail, many Crystal Palace fans have interpreted Eze’s absence from the kit reveal as a strong indication that he is set to leave the club during this transfer window. With Arsenal reportedly leading the race for his signature, supporters believe a move to the Emirates Stadium could be imminent.

Adding Eze to the squad would represent a major boost for Arsenal, offering them creativity, flair and an additional goal threat from midfield. The Gunners are working diligently to finalise the deal, and there is growing optimism that an agreement could be reached in the near future.

Securing a player of Eze’s calibre would be a statement of intent from Arsenal, as they seek to continue their evolution under Arteta and mount a serious title challenge in the season ahead.

