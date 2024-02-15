Club hints strongly Arsenal target will leave after signing a replacement

Brentford has seemingly indicated that Ivan Toney is available for sale by signing a replacement striker. Toney, who has been on Arsenal’s radar since last season, is considered a potential solution to the Gunners’ attacking issues.

Toney’s potential move away from Brentford was previously hindered by a long-term ban, preventing him from featuring in the first half of the current season. Since his return, he has showcased his talent and attracted interest from top clubs in England.

The Sun reports that Brentford has secured the services of Igor Thiago from Club Brugge for £30 million. Thiago’s arrival, scheduled for July 1, suggests that Brentford is making preparations for Toney’s potential departure in the summer transfer window. This move could pave the way for Toney to leave Brentford, with Arsenal being one of the interested parties.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is a player we can trust to do well for us, and this move by Brentford should make things easier if we act fast.

However, it does not mean they will sell Toney cheaply, and we expect the Englishman to still cost a lot of money if we succeed in luring him to the Emirates.

