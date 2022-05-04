Club hold ‘secret meeting’ with Arsenal target with 51 goal contributions

RB Leipzig are claimed to have held a ‘secret meeting’ with Christophe Nkunku’s agent Pini Zahavi over a potential new contract.

The midfielder has been in fine form this season, amassing 31 goals and 20 assists in his 48 appearances so far this season, attracting further attention to his signature than he already had from previous seasons.

With just two years remaining on his current deal, Leipzig are claimed to be keen on extending his contract in order to protect the control of their asset, with a means to fending off the interest in his signature, and German publication Bild claims that they have now held a supposed ‘secret meeting’ with his agent Zahavi in order to discuss a new deal.

Signing Nkunku would be a dream if he could replicate anything close to what he has done for the Bundesliga side this term, although adding another attacking midfielder who plays predominantly through the middle would mean that he would be in direct competition for potential captain Martin Odegaard as well as Emile Smith Rowe.

With the potential return to the Champions League for next season, we do need to bolster our options in all areas of the team however, and Nkunku’s ability and top-level experience at the age of just 24 cannot be discounted.

I struggle to believe we would be unchallenged in any efforts to sign him however, but if he does have the dream to come to the Premier League as so many players do at present, we could well have as much chance as anyone else to land him. Any such deal will likely depend on whether he does in fact agree to a new deal with his current club, but it wouldn’t be a shock if he was to request a release clause for the future also.

Would Nkunku come in ahead of Odegaard in the pecking order? Could Arteta find a way to accommodate both of Nkunku and Odegaard in the same XI?

Patrick

