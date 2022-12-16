Club insists they will make the final decision on when to sell Arsenal target

Arsenal is in talks to add MyKhaylo Mudryk to their squad in January, but the transfer could drag on until the end of this season.

The youngster has been in stunning form for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, which has attracted the interest of several clubs around the continent.

Although the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked with a move for him, the Gunners seem to have a better chance.

A report on The Daily Mail reveals they are one of several clubs currently discussing a move for him, but the Ukrainians insist he will only leave them when they decide to cash in on him.

This means they could decide against selling him until the end of this season, forcing Arsenal to wait before adding him to their squad.

Mudryk will strengthen us if we buy him in January. However, his present employers know they also need him to continue competing domestically.

To steal a march on others, we can sign him now and allow him to remain with them for the rest of the season.

