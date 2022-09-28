Club legend claims Nicolas Pepe could still have future at Arsenal

David Seaman has claimed that Nicolas Pepe could still have a future at Arsenal after his loan move, praising how William Saliba has done since his time away.

The Gunners splashed out a club record fee to land the Ivory Coast international from Lille back in 2019, but he has struggled to find his feet in England.

With others flourishing in vying for hos preferred right-wing role, with Bukayo Saka currently the clear first-choice out wide, he has since been allowed to leave and join Nice on loan.

Whilst you could be forgiven for believing his time at the Emirates would now be over, Seaman isn’t so certain.

“Yes [the loanees have a future] because they should come back as better players because they’re playing more,” Seaman told the Daily Express (via Football365).

“Now they’ve got a chance to play somewhere else. Just look at the Saliba situation and how it helped him.

“Someone like Pepe, who came in with a massive [£72million] price tag and didn’t get firing on all cylinders. You can see that there is a great player in there but Arsenal need him to be a bit more consistent.

“For the others it’s a chance of getting game time, more experience and more confidence. They should use the loan spells as a purpose for getting back to their main club with more power to demand that they get in the first team.”

It will be interesting to see if Pepe can return to his best this term, but I struggle to believe that he will show enough to be considered for another season in our squad for next season.

Does anyone hope or expect Pepe to get another chance with us after his loan spell?

Patrick