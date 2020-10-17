Club legend reckons Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal days are over

Sol Campbell reckons that the last time that Mesut Ozil played for Arsenal will be the last time that the German is called upon to feature for them.

Ozil has been frozen out of the Arsenal first team since March and the club has been making incredible progress without him since that time.

The Gunners have signed Thomas Partey and a host of other top players in this transfer window.

They have also left the German out of the club’s squad list for the Europa League this season.

Ozil has been training with the team and he has also been hinting that he is fit enough to play, but Arteta hasn’t named him in any of his matchday squads so far.

Some fans have been hoping that they will see the German play for the club this season, but Campbell thinks it will never happen again.

Campbell said as quoted by the Mail Online: ‘Mesut Ozil is yesterday’s news at the club.

‘There is no chance that he will feature for Arsenal again this season, or ever again.

‘There have been certain things that have gone on, instances where he has gone against the club, so I don’t see where there is any room for him to come back.’