Club makes big effort to keep Arsenal target from leaving

Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring the progress of Rayan in recent weeks, although Vasco da Gama remains reluctant to part with their highly rated young forward. The teenager has emerged as the latest Brazilian attacking talent attracting attention from major European clubs, and the Gunners are believed to be among those following his development closely.

Competition for Rayan’s Signature

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested, with both North London clubs expected to compete for his signature should an opportunity arise. Rayan’s skill, pace, and technical flair have made him one of the most talked-about prospects in Brazilian football, and his performances have already drawn comparisons with some of the country’s brightest exports. Despite the growing interest from abroad, Vasco da Gama is determined to retain his services and is reportedly doing everything possible to convince him that remaining in Brazil for now is in his best interest.

The club’s management is said to be presenting a long-term plan aimed at developing the player further before any potential move to Europe. Rayan is currently under contract until the end of next year, yet Vasco da Gama is eager to extend that deal significantly.

Vasco da Gama’s Determined Effort to Keep Rayan

According to Sport Witness, Vasco da Gama is prepared to offer the forward a new contract running until 2031, including a proposed salary of up to €180,000 per month to persuade him to stay longer. The Brazilian side is keen to show the player and his representatives that the club can provide both financial stability and professional growth. They are reportedly using the example of Vitor Roque, who left Brazil early and later faced challenges adjusting to European football, to caution Rayan against making a premature move abroad.

For Arsenal, the pursuit of the youngster may not be an immediate priority. The club already possess considerable attacking depth, which could make a transfer unlikely in the next summer window. Nevertheless, if Rayan continues to develop at his current rate, a future move to the Emirates remains a realistic possibility. The Gunners’ interest reflects their ongoing strategy of identifying promising young talents worldwide who can be integrated into their long-term project when the timing aligns.

