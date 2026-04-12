Club makes plan to discuss permanent move for Arsenal loanee

Fabio Vieira is enjoying an impressive season on loan at Hamburg, and the German club are now eager to retain his services beyond the current campaign. The midfielder had been seeking a move before the close of the previous summer transfer window, and Hamburger provided him with the opportunity to secure regular playing time.

Since arriving, Vieira has delivered a series of strong performances, establishing himself as an important figure within the squad. Despite this progress, a return to Arsenal’s first team next season appears unlikely. The Gunners have continued to develop a well-balanced and competitive side in his absence, leaving limited room for reintegration.

Hamburger’s Transfer Intentions

Vieira’s form has inevitably attracted attention, and Hamburg are aware that several clubs have been monitoring his performances. Nevertheless, they remain determined to secure his future on a permanent basis. According to The Sun, the German side is preparing to open discussions with Arsenal in the near future regarding a potential transfer.

The report suggests that, while a clause already exists in the loan agreement, Hamburg is keen to renegotiate the terms to better suit their position. Talks between the two clubs are expected to take place in the coming weeks as they explore the feasibility of reaching a full agreement.

Uncertain Future for Vieira

Although Hamburg is pushing to complete a permanent deal, the situation is far from straightforward. Vieira’s strong displays this season could attract interest from larger clubs, potentially complicating any attempt to finalise his transfer.

It remains unclear whether the player would prefer to continue his development at Hamburg or pursue an opportunity with a more prominent side. This uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations, with all parties likely to weigh their options carefully before making a final decision.