Club makes plans to keep Arsenal loanee permanently

Fabio Vieira has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hamburg, helping the club maintain their Bundesliga status and strengthening their desire to keep him permanently as part of their squad for the future.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder was made surplus to requirements at Arsenal since the start of last season and spent the previous campaign on loan at FC Porto, where he produced several encouraging performances during his return to Portugal.

He performed well at his former club, but that was not enough to convince Mikel Arteta that he should become a regular part of Arsenal’s first team plans after returning from the loan spell.

Successful spell in Germany

The Portugal star was sent out on loan again, and Hamburg agreed to add him to their squad, a decision that has proven beneficial for the German club as he has become an important player within their system throughout the campaign.

Vieira remained one of the players they relied upon consistently in matches, with his creativity and attacking quality helping the team in key moments during their fight to remain competitive in the Bundesliga this season.

Permanent move under consideration

The Metro reports that Hamburger plan to hold talks with Arsenal over a permanent transfer, with the German side determined to keep him at the club following his impressive performances during the loan spell.

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling him because he is no longer viewed as an important part of their long-term plans, and the report claims Hamburg hope to take advantage of that situation in negotiations.

Vieira is also expected to be open to the move because he understands he will receive regular game time and greater trust at the German club, which could help him rebuild his career and potentially earn another move to a bigger club in the future.

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