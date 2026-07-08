Club meeting with agent of Arsenal man after Gunners accept offer for him

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It hurts me a bit to see Trossard leave, because he has been so crucial for Arsenal in many situations, and has a big part in the championship. He has played well in the WC as well. Deep down, I hope he regrets it at the last minute and he runs his contract down. But on the other hand he can leave Arsenal at the top and will IMO always be remembered as one of Arsenal’s better signings of all time.
He has been exceptional for Belgium this world cup!! How much will Arsenal get for him via a transfer?? They will have to pay significantly more to get a replacement with his ability. A really stupid move
Not really
He has a year old left on his deal so your not going to get too much back
Plus many have said this World Cup has been easy so we can’t have it both ways