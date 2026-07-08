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Club meeting with agent of Arsenal man after Gunners accept offer for him

Trossard (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard appears to have reached the end of the road at Arsenal after helping the club win the Premier League title and reach the final of the Champions League this summer. The Belgian has enjoyed a successful spell at the Emirates and has played an important role in the club’s recent achievements.

Trossard has been at Arsenal since the start of 2023 and has established himself as one of the team’s most important players. His experience has also been valuable in helping younger members of the squad settle into the first-team environment.

Arsenal prepares for Trossard’s departure

Arsenal had been willing to allow Trossard to remain at the club and see out the final year of his contract, which expires in a year. The forward has also enjoyed his time at the Emirates, but his spell with the club now appears to be drawing to a close.

According to Sabah, Trossard’s entourage has been ironing out the details of his exit with Besiktas. The report states that Arsenal has accepted the Turkish club’s bid, with the Gunners believing this is the right time to complete the sale.

Arsenal reportedly believes it may not have another opportunity to sell the Belgian for the fee Besiktas is willing to pay in the current transfer window. The club therefore considers the proposed move to be a sensible piece of business.

World Cup campaign delays transfer formalities

Trossard remains involved at the World Cup and played a key role as Belgium reached the quarterfinal by defeating the host nation, the USA. His performances have continued to demonstrate his importance on the international stage despite the uncertainty surrounding his club’s future.

The Belgian is expected to focus fully on his international commitments before turning his attention to the proposed transfer. Any remaining formalities are likely to be completed once Belgium’s participation in the tournament comes to an end.

With an agreement reportedly in place, Trossard’s successful spell at Arsenal appears to be nearing its conclusion, bringing an end to a period in which he made an important contribution to the club’s recent success.

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  1. It hurts me a bit to see Trossard leave, because he has been so crucial for Arsenal in many situations, and has a big part in the championship. He has played well in the WC as well. Deep down, I hope he regrets it at the last minute and he runs his contract down. But on the other hand he can leave Arsenal at the top and will IMO always be remembered as one of Arsenal’s better signings of all time.

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  2. He has been exceptional for Belgium this world cup!! How much will Arsenal get for him via a transfer?? They will have to pay significantly more to get a replacement with his ability. A really stupid move

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    1. Not really
      He has a year old left on his deal so your not going to get too much back
      Plus many have said this World Cup has been easy so we can’t have it both ways

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