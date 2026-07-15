Club now expects Arsenal bid after Trossard sale

Christos Tzolis is waiting for Arsenal, and Club Brugge is now expecting a bid from the Gunners after they sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, according to the BBC.

Tzolis enjoyed an outstanding season last term, demonstrating in the Belgian top flight that he has developed significantly as a player. His performances have attracted attention, and Arsenal is interested in adding him to their squad.

Arsenal consider a move for Tzolis

The Gunners view Tzolis as one of the leading attacking talents in Europe who could improve their squad. The club is prepared to make efforts to secure his signature as they continue to strengthen their attacking options.

Tzolis has been monitoring Arsenal’s interest and has reportedly decided to wait for an approach from them, despite attracting attention from other sides, including Borussia Dortmund.

The Greek forward is keen on returning to the Premier League, where he previously played for Norwich City earlier in his career. A move to Arsenal would represent a major opportunity for him.

Arsenal believes Tzolis could be an ideal addition to the squad, and the departure of Trossard has created more space on the left wing. This could encourage the Gunners to accelerate their pursuit of the attacker during the current transfer window.

Arsenal continue attacking search

Arsenal remains interested in strengthening its attack and would like to sign Bradley Barcola. However, the Frenchman would be a more difficult target because of his expected transfer cost, while PSG has made it clear that they do not want to sell him this summer.

With Barcola proving difficult to secure, Tzolis could become a more realistic option for Arsenal as they look to improve their forward options.

The Greek attacker’s desire to join the club could also help the Gunners in negotiations. Club Brugge is now waiting to see whether Arsenal follows up its interest with a formal offer after making changes to its attacking department.

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