Club now wants fast resolution to the future of Arsenal target

Atletico Madrid appear to have softened their stance on the future of Julian Alvarez as growing pressure increases over a potential summer departure, with the Spanish club now keen to resolve the situation quickly.

Alvarez has developed into one of the finest attackers in world football over the last few seasons, beginning with his rise at Manchester City before eventually securing a move to Atletico Madrid.

Since arriving in Spain, he has become one of the club’s standout performers and an important figure in the squad. However, the attacker is believed to want to compete for major trophies on a consistent basis, something that has raised questions about his long-term future at Atletico.

Arsenal among clubs monitoring situation

Arsenal are one of the clubs closely following developments surrounding Alvarez, while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested in signing the Argentine attacker.

The growing interest from Europe’s elite clubs has intensified speculation surrounding his future, with several sides viewing him as a player capable of transforming their attacking options.

Arsenal are expected to face strong competition if they decide to pursue a deal, particularly given Alvarez’s reputation and recent performances at the highest level.

Atletico Madrid want quick resolution

According to Sport Witness, Atletico are eager to resolve Alvarez’s future as quickly as possible if he is to leave the club this summer.

The report claims the Spanish side want sufficient time to identify and secure a replacement before the end of the transfer window, allowing them to reinvest any transfer fee received for the forward.

For now, Alvarez remains focused on preparing for the upcoming World Cup with the Argentina national team, although uncertainty surrounding his club future continues to attract attention ahead of the summer transfer window.

The coming weeks are expected to be crucial as interested clubs assess whether Atletico Madrid are prepared to sanction a sale and what financial demands could be required to complete a deal.

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