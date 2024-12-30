Club now wants to sign a pre-contract deal with Arsenal man next month

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a potential return to Celtic next month as his struggle for consistent game time at Arsenal continues. Once considered one of the Gunners’ most reliable players, the left-back has seen his role diminish since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, whose technical ability and versatility have made him Mikel Arteta’s preferred option in that position.

Tierney spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, where he delivered some solid performances, but his future at Arsenal remains uncertain. Many expected the Scotsman to secure a permanent move away from the Emirates this term, but an untimely injury in the summer sidelined him for much of the campaign’s first half. Now fit again, Tierney faces an uphill battle to break into Arsenal’s plans, with his appearances largely limited to providing backup or filling in during cup competitions.

Arsenal is reportedly open to offloading the 27-year-old in the January transfer window if a suitable offer arises. However, given his experience and the squad depth he offers, the club might also choose to retain him until the end of the season. Celtic, Tierney’s boyhood club, has maintained a strong interest in taking the defender back to Glasgow, viewing his return as a top priority. According to Football Insider, Celtic is exploring the possibility of signing him on a pre-contract agreement in January, as he will be eligible to negotiate with foreign clubs in the final six months of his contract.

Despite Celtic’s enthusiasm, financial constraints could pose a challenge. Arsenal is unlikely to lower their valuation for Tierney, even if he remains surplus to requirements, making it difficult for the Scottish champions to afford a move next month. However, a free transfer in the summer may be a more realistic option for Celtic.

Tierney, who came through Celtic’s youth academy and enjoyed immense success during his time at the club, would likely thrive in a familiar environment where he remains a fan favourite. While he may no longer fit Arsenal’s system under Arteta, Tierney could rediscover his best form and leadership qualities at Celtic, potentially becoming a key figure in their domestic and European ambitions.