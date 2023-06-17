Club offers Reiss Nelson €2.8m per season to join them

Reiss Nelson is said to have reached an agreement on a new contract with Arsenal, which would put an end to speculations about his future. However, the club has yet to officially announce the signing, leaving room for other clubs to show interest.
If Nelson does not put pen to paper by the end of this month, he would become a free agent at the Emirates. AC Milan remains persistent in their pursuit of the English winger, despite Arsenal’s reluctance to let him go. Nelson has struggled to secure regular playing time at Arsenal, which has caught the attention of Milan.
According to a report from Sport Witness, AC Milan has offered Nelson a contract worth 2.8 million euros per season to join them in the fashion capital of Italy. On the other hand, Arsenal’s proposal amounts to 3.5 million euros per season to keep him at the club. Nelson faces a challenging decision as he weighs the options before him.
The final decision regarding Nelson’s future rests with him, and it remains to be seen whether he will opt to continue with Arsenal or make a move to AC Milan in search of more playing time and new challenges.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nelson is in a position of strength regarding his future and the attacker will want to take his time before signing for any club.
As a free agent, he can get more money from signing for an entirely new club, which could shape his decision.
However, continuing with us as we make improvements under Mikel Arteta could also be an exciting idea for him.
I dont see where Nelson fits in at Arsenal, except as a bench warmer. Does he want that? We are all on about a bigger squad next season but the big problem last in the EL was we didn’t utilise the squad in the EL. So next season a massive change in philosophy and trust is needed in the CL and Prem mix. Arteta to me on the face of it finds it hard to trust anyone he doesn’t see fits his ideology exactly. He finds it hard to rotate and change. Next season will be a massive difference to the last one, so massive ideology changes needed but i still wonder where Nelson fits in.
The Italian is an easier league and he will be an important player for them getting more games time.
Think he was partly rewarded for that classic, history will be kind to him, but his primary function now will be squad depth in London, big decision kid.
OT : Chelsea has hit a brick wall in their negotiations with Brighton for Caicedo, Codwill name comes up again.
Arsenal must move fast for the Lavia kid, £45 mill been touted.
Nelson could be a very good cover for Saka or anyone else on the wings. And I think Arteta is seeing him as such
€2.8m per annum is barely £50,000 per week. Don’t see why Arsenal cannot surpass that
But is he worth more than £50,000 a week, that’s the question?
If that’s what it would take to keep him, give it to him. He could surprise everyone with a solid breakthrough season performance.
Even if he doesn’t, would be better to sell him next season for some 20m quid than let him go for nothing now.
Cover for Saka? He did get subbed yesterday due to injury, I don’t know how bad the injury is though.