Club offers Reiss Nelson €2.8m per season to join them

Reiss Nelson is said to have reached an agreement on a new contract with Arsenal, which would put an end to speculations about his future. However, the club has yet to officially announce the signing, leaving room for other clubs to show interest.

If Nelson does not put pen to paper by the end of this month, he would become a free agent at the Emirates. AC Milan remains persistent in their pursuit of the English winger, despite Arsenal’s reluctance to let him go. Nelson has struggled to secure regular playing time at Arsenal, which has caught the attention of Milan.

According to a report from Sport Witness, AC Milan has offered Nelson a contract worth 2.8 million euros per season to join them in the fashion capital of Italy. On the other hand, Arsenal’s proposal amounts to 3.5 million euros per season to keep him at the club. Nelson faces a challenging decision as he weighs the options before him.

The final decision regarding Nelson’s future rests with him, and it remains to be seen whether he will opt to continue with Arsenal or make a move to AC Milan in search of more playing time and new challenges.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson is in a position of strength regarding his future and the attacker will want to take his time before signing for any club.

As a free agent, he can get more money from signing for an entirely new club, which could shape his decision.

However, continuing with us as we make improvements under Mikel Arteta could also be an exciting idea for him.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…