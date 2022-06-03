Club official praises Arsenal for their approach to signing their player

Sao Paulo director, Carlos Belmonte, has praised Arsenal for their approach towards signing Marquinhos and says that may have opened the door for both clubs to do more business in the future.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed to pay over 3m euros for the 19-year-old even though he would become a free agent in weeks.

The attacker has been one of the finest players at the Brazilian club, and European clubs wanted to add him to their squad.

Most of them wanted to wait for him to become a free agent before signing him.

However, Arsenal, with Edu leading the operation, agreed to pay some money to sign him before he becomes free.

This gesture meant so much to the club and Belmonte said to Canal do Arnaldo e Tironi via Gazeta Esportiva: “We have a spectacular relationship with Edu Gaspar, who told us that he knew that Marquinhos could leave for free, but that he was still going to look for funds to pay for São Paulo, because he wants to have a relationship with São Paulo similar to the one that Ajax has with us.

“He [Edu Gaspar] wants to be closer to eventually be able to bring younger players from São Paulo to Arsenal. We are even studying the possibility of exchanging our base with their base.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazilian clubs develop some of the world’s finest talents, and it would benefit us greatly if we have a relationship with Sao Paulo.

This would give us an opportunity to get the first option on some of their budding youngsters.

Hopefully, Marquinhos will be an impressive signing like Gabriel Martinelli has been because that will encourage us to sign more players from Brazil.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans – Who would be best for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section