Club open talks to sign Arsenal man on loan next summer

Gabriel Jesus might be moving to Palmeiras sooner than expected, as the Brazilian club appears unwilling to give up on securing his return. The attacker has been sidelined with a serious injury over the last 12 months, although he has recently resumed training. While he has now rejoined his teammates on the training pitch, he has not yet been given clearance to feature in competitive matches for Arsenal.

The club remains cautious and wants to be completely certain of his fitness before involving him in games, particularly as his current contract runs until 2027. Jesus was once one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players, but his recent injury issues have pushed him down the pecking order. Viktor Gyokeres is now the undisputed starter at the Emirates, which increases the likelihood that Jesus’ future may lie elsewhere.

Palmeiras’ Determined Pursuit

Palmeiras have maintained a strong interest in bringing Jesus back to Brazil and could secure his signature sooner rather than later. The club has been tracking his situation closely and now appears ready to act decisively. They are patiently waiting for the right opportunity and seem to have settled on making an early and ambitious approach. According to Sport Witness, Palmeiras have made contact with Arsenal to explore the possibility of a move for next summer.

The Brazilian club believe that they may be able to secure Jesus initially on loan and then make the transfer permanent at the end of their season. This approach aligns with their long-standing intention to strengthen their attack with a player they regard as a significant addition.

Arsenal’s Considerations

Arsenal will need to evaluate Jesus’ recovery, his role in the squad, and their broader long-term plans before making a decision. With competition for places increasing and Gyokeres firmly established as the first choice, the situation raises important questions about Jesus’ prospects in London. If Palmeiras continue their determined pursuit, the coming months could prove decisive in shaping the next stage of his career.

