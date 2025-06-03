Club opens the door for Arsenal teenage attacking target to leave

Arsenal have long held an interest in Roony Bardghji, the talented FC Copenhagen winger who continues to impress with his performances in the Danish Superliga. The 19-year-old has been on the radar of top European clubs for some time, and Arsenal are reportedly among the frontrunners for his signature.

Bardghji has developed into one of the most exciting young players in Scandinavia since making his breakthrough into the Copenhagen first team. Known for his technical ability and composure in front of goal, he has quickly become a standout performer. Arsenal, who have been monitoring his progress for several seasons, are now being tipped to make a concrete move.

Arsenal Keen to Invest in Youth

The Gunners are currently in the market for reinforcements as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours next season. While some targets are established stars, others, such as Bardghji, fit into the long-term project of strengthening the club’s youth profile.

Arteta is expected to receive strong backing in the transfer market, and signing emerging talents remains a key part of the club’s recruitment strategy. Bringing in a player like Bardghji would align with Arsenal’s recent focus on developing young, high-potential footballers. At just 19, the Copenhagen star has shown he possesses the attributes required to thrive at a higher level.

Copenhagen Willing to Listen to Offers

While FC Copenhagen had previously been reluctant to allow Bardghji to leave, their stance appears to have changed. As reported by The Sun, the Danish club has now decided to cash in on the teenager, opening the door for interested clubs to step up their pursuit.

This shift is expected to accelerate the race for his signature, with Arsenal among those encouraged by the development. Although it remains uncertain whether Bardghji would be immediately ready for first-team action at the Emirates, the potential long-term upside is clear. For a player plying his trade in Denmark, the opportunity to join a Premier League contender such as Arsenal would undoubtedly be a major step in his career.

