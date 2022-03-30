Club places an €80m price tag on Arsenal target

Darwin Nunez has become one of Arsenal’s main transfer targets as they search for new strikers.

The Gunners have lost some important players recently, most notably, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The striker joined Barcelona in the last transfer window and they could also lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer.

These departures mean they will need to add some new players when the transfer window reopens.

Attackers will be the primary targets that will join them, and Nunez might be one of them.

However, he will not come cheap with a report via Sport Witness revealing that Benfica will ask for around €80m before parting ways with him.

The Uruguayan’s release clause costs even more, and that has given his present employers good leverage in their bid to sell him for the highest possible fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing a top-quality striker will cost us a lot of money and we need to be prepared to spend when the transfer window reopens.

Clubs know we are an elite institution that needs to bolster its squad with a goal-scorer, so they will try hard to make us pay a lot of money for their players.

If Nunez has been identified as our top attacking target, then we should be prepared to pay what Benfica wants for his signature.