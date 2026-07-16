Club prefers to sell top player to Arsenal instead of their rivals

Arsenal has been monitoring Julian Alvarez for a long time, and although several clubs remain interested in the forward, the Gunners could yet win the race for his signature this summer.

Atletico Madrid has made it clear that it does not want to sell the 2022 World Cup winner, insisting that he remains an important member of the squad and is not currently available for transfer.

Arsenal remains in the race

Atletico continues to strengthen its squad with new signings and already has several attacking options. Despite that, the Spanish club has maintained its stance that Alvarez is not on the market, even with Barcelona eager to bring him to the club.

Barcelona is widely considered to be leading the race because Alvarez reportedly wants to join the Catalan side. The Spanish champions have already made their interest known and are hoping Atletico Madrid will eventually allow the striker to make the move.

Arsenal, however, has not given up on the pursuit and continues to monitor the situation closely. The Gunners remain determined to strengthen their attack and believe Alvarez would be an outstanding addition to the squad.

Atletico prefer Arsenal over Barcelona

According to Sport Witness, citing reports in Spain, Atletico would rather sell Alvarez to Arsenal than to Barcelona if the club eventually decides to allow him to leave.

Although Atletico has no intention of selling the striker at present, the report suggests the Madrid club would prefer to negotiate with Arsenal rather than strengthen a direct domestic rival.

That position has encouraged Arsenal to remain alert to any developments during the transfer window. The Gunners believe there could still be an opportunity to complete a deal if Atletico changes its stance in the coming weeks.

For now, Arsenal continues to wait while keeping its interest alive. Any potential transfer will depend on Atletico Madrid’s willingness to negotiate, but the latest developments provide the Gunners with hope that a path to signing Alvarez could still emerge this summer.

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