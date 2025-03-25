Club prepared to lure Arsenal star by making him their highest earner

Jorginho appears to be in his final season as an Arsenal player, and the Brazilian-Italian midfielder will undoubtedly be eager to make the most of it before his contract expires. As things stand, there has been no indication from the Emirates that the club intends to offer him an extension, meaning he is likely to depart at the end of the season.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their squad in the summer, with midfield reinforcements being a particular area of focus. Reports have strongly linked them with a move for Martin Zubimendi, who could potentially replace either Jorginho or Thomas Partey in the squad. The Gunners are looking to build for the future, and it appears that the experienced duo may no longer be part of their long-term plans.

Given the circumstances, both players should already be considering their next steps. In Jorginho’s case, Flamengo has been actively working to secure his services, as they believe he would be one of the best possible acquisitions from European football. The Brazilian club have spent months attempting to persuade him to return to his country of birth, and their interest in him remains strong.

Although Jorginho was born in Brazil, he has never played in the country’s top flight, having developed his career in Italy and England. As his career approaches its later stages, he appears to be tempted by the opportunity to experience football in Brazil before retiring. Flamengo are determined to bring him in, and journalist Jorge Nicola stated on his YouTube channel that the club are willing to make him their highest-paid player in order to convince him to sign.

With Arsenal seemingly allowing Jorginho’s contract to run down without offering an extension, it is clear that the club are not prioritising his retention. This suggests that they are unconcerned about his next move and are instead focused on securing younger, long-term midfield options.

As the season progresses, Jorginho will aim to contribute as much as possible before making a final decision on his future. Whether he chooses to remain in Europe or embrace a new challenge in Brazil, his next move will be an important step in the final years of his career.

