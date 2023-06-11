Club president admits Arsenal target loves the Gunners

Arsenal has expressed interest in Montpellier’s talented forward, Elye Wahi, following their observation of his performances in Ligue 1. The 20-year-old had an impressive season with Montpellier, scoring 19 goals. It is speculated that this could be his final campaign with the French club.

Arsenal sees Wahi as a potential star player and is reportedly considering a move for him in the current transfer window. While there are other clubs interested in securing his services, Wahi has expressed a preference for joining Arsenal if the club is genuinely interested in signing him.

Laurent Nicollin, the president of Montpellier, has acknowledged the interest from several teams in Wahi. and said via Esprit Paillade:

“His agent is talking to four or five big clubs, and I know who they are, but I won’t tell you. We know how much he loves Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to hear that Wahi wants to play for us and it makes it easier to convince him to move to the Emirates.

However, it still boils down to whether he is a player we should have in our squad because he will make an impact.

If Arteta is convinced he can help, we trust Edu to get to work and get the deal sorted.

