Club president explains they couldn’t get Arsenal man for free

Hector Bellerin spent the last campaign on loan at Real Betis and he wanted to return to the club after his successful and enjoyable spell with them.

Arsenal initially wanted some money in transfer fees before releasing the full-back, but Betis insisted they have no money to pay and couldn’t meet that demand from the Gunners.

He negotiated with the Gunners to terminate his contract by mutual consent and they agreed, but he moved to Barcelona instead.

That was a surprising twist that most fans didn’t see coming and the president of Betis has revealed why they couldn’t sign him.

The Spanish club has been battling financially, and they didn’t want to be punished by a breach of FFP, so they avoided adding him to their group this summer.

Betis president, Ángel Haro, explains, as quoted by Estadio Deportivo:

“At this moment, the (salary) limit we have is practically non-existent.

“Someone would have to leave for there to be some limit.

“This year (signing Bellerin) was unfeasible. As our theoretical (salary) limit was exceeded, it would not make sense. That’s why the objective was to keep the group (together). It didn’t make sense to add someone.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin had a good time at Betis and he wanted to return there, but they needed the capacity to accommodate him.

Hopefully, at the expiry of his one-year deal at Barca, he will move to the Seville club.

