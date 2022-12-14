Club president insists Arsenal man is not leaving in January

Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores is struggling to get enough playing time at Real Oviedo, which has seen rumours claiming he could leave in January.

The youngster is one of the top-rated youth players at the club and continues to show why he is a player everyone should take seriously.

He shocked some people at the Emirates by asking to leave on loan in the summer, but Arsenal accepted because of the long-term benefit it will bring for them.

The youngster has, however, struggled to play and recent rumours said he will leave Spain to join a Mexican club, but the president of Oviedo says he is staying.

Martin Pelaez tells AS Mexico:

“I can tell you that Marcelo is a Real Oviedo player.

“We are very happy with Marcelo; I can’t give you an opinion on a destination that you say is something that is on the radar or is done.

“Marcelo is a player with a lot of potential, he’s 19 years old, I see him as having the quality to continue in Europe.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The essence of going out on loan for any youngster is to get enough playing chances, which is why we should recall Flores.

Not playing enough for a whole season will affect him and the best thing to do would be to recall him and send him on loan to a new club that will guarantee that he will play regularly.

