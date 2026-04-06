Club president launches attack on media following continued Arsenal links

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has issued a firm warning to journalists who continue to link Arsenal and other clubs with a move for Julian Alvarez. The forward has been the subject of ongoing speculation, with suggestions that he could leave the Spanish side at the end of the season.

Alvarez has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Barcelona, while Arsenal is reportedly keen to bring him back to the Premier League. During his time at Manchester City, he established himself as a highly effective attacker, and a return to England could appeal to both player and club.

Atletico Stand Firm on Alvarez

Despite the growing rumours, Atletico Madrid has made it clear that it has no intention of allowing Alvarez to depart easily. The club views him as a central figure in its long term plans and is frustrated by the perception that it serves as a stepping stone for players aiming to join so called bigger teams.

Barcelona’s interest further complicates the situation, as the Spanish giants remain an attractive destination. However, Atletico is determined to retain Alvarez and build its squad around his qualities, emphasising his importance to their project.

Cerezo Responds to Speculation

In a recent exchange with journalists, Cerezo addressed the persistent transfer rumours and made the club’s stance clear. He said via Goal:

“You are crossing the line a little with Alvarez. He’s an Atletico Madrid player and has a long contract with the club.”

His comments highlight the club’s frustration with the ongoing speculation and reinforce their desire to keep the player. Alvarez himself has not ruled out a potential departure, noting that situations in football can change quickly despite having a contract in place.

Should a transfer materialise, Arsenal would likely need to commit significant financial resources, potentially even breaking its transfer record, to secure his signature.